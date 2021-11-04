Technology
LSPD

Technology Sector Update for 11/04/2021: LSPD, DOCN, QCOM, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.38% higher and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was advancing by 0.85% recently.

Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) was shedding more than 19% as it booked a fiscal Q2 adjusted loss of $0.08 per diluted share, compared with $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.10.

DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per diluted share, up from $0.03 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.07. DigitalOcean was recently declining by more than 6%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was 12% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.55 per diluted share, compared with $1.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.26.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

LSPD DOCN QCOM XLK SOXX

