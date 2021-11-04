Technology Sector Update for 11/04/2021: GDDY,SSYS,QCOM,UPLD

Technology stocks eased slightly Thursday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) adding 1.3% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 2.9% higher.

In company news, GoDaddy (GDDY) was posting a more than 11% gain late in Thursday trading after overnight reporting higher Q3 earnings of $0.58 per share and a 14% year-over-year increase in revenue to $964 million, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.37 per share and $945.8 million, respectively. The website-development company also is projecting $3.77 billion in FY21 revenue, up from its prior guidance expecting $3.75 billion and exceeding the analyst mean by around $20 million.

Qualcomm (QCOM) gained almost 13% after the chipmaker reported non-GAAP earnings and revenue for its fiscal Q4 exceeding Wall Street expectations and also guided results for the current quarter above analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it sees Q1 net income in a range of $2.90 to $3.10 per share on between $10 billion to $10.8 billion in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus looking for an adjusted profit of $2.59 per share on $9.73 billion in revenue.

Stratasys (SSYS) also rose nearly 13% after reporting a surprise Q3 adjusted profit, earning $0.01 per share, while revenue for the 3-D printer company increased 24% over year-ago levels to $159 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.06 per share non-GAAP net loss on $150.1 million in revenue.

Upland Software (UPLD) plunged Thursday, at one point sinking 28% to its lowest share price since March 2020, after it lowered its FY21 revenue forecast below analyst estimates. The cloud applications company is now projecting between $299.5 million to $303.5 million in revenue compared with its prior guidance looking for topline growth this year to a range of $300.8 million to $312.8 million. Analysts, on average, are expecting $308 million in revenue.

