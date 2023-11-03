News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2023: FTNT, AAPL, TEAM, XLK, XSD

November 03, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.5% lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.4% recently.

Fortinet (FTNT) was shedding nearly 23% in value after saying it expects 2023 revenue of $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion, down from the previous estimate of $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $5.4 billion.

Apple (AAPL) was over 2% lower after it reported fiscal Q4 sales of $89.5 billion, down from $90.15 billion a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $89.42 billion.

Atlassian (TEAM) reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.65 per diluted share, up from $0.36 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.54 a share. Atlassian was 6% lower pre-bell.

