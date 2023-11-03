News & Insights

Technology
AAPL

Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2023: AAPL, IAS, FTNT

November 03, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.5%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) shares fell 1.1% after the company reported late Thursday a decline in fiscal Q4 sales and warned holiday sales may be negatively impacted by the sluggish Chinese economy.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) shares jumped nearly 18% after the company reported a revenue increase in Q3 and raised its full-year 2023 revenue outlook.

Fortinet (FTNT) stock slumped past 13% after saying it expects 2023 revenue of $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion, down from the previous estimate of $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $5.4 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
IAS
FTNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.