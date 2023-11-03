Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2023: AAPL, IAS, FTNT

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 2.5%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) shares fell 1.1% after the company reported late Thursday a decline in fiscal Q4 sales and warned holiday sales may be negatively impacted by the sluggish Chinese economy.

Integral Ad Science (IAS) shares jumped nearly 18% after the company reported a revenue increase in Q3 and raised its full-year 2023 revenue outlook.

Fortinet (FTNT) stock slumped past 13% after saying it expects 2023 revenue of $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion, down from the previous estimate of $5.35 billion to $5.45 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $5.4 billion.

