Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2022: QCOM, FIS, QRVO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 1.5% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) retreated 1.9% recently.

Qualcomm (QCOM) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, up from $2.45 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.13. Qualcomm was down by more than 7% recently.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) was shedding more than 11% in value after reporting Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.74, up from $1.73 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.75.

Qorvo (QRVO) said its board has authorized the repurchase of up to $2 billion of the company's outstanding common stock. Shares of the company were down more than 5% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.