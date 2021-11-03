Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2021: PLTK, ATVI, APPS, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.14% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently climbing by 0.05%.

Playtika Holding (PLTK) was slipping past 16% as it posted Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.20 per diluted share, compared with $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.25.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported late Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.89 per share, up from $0.88 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70. Activision Blizzard was retreating by more than 13% in recent trading.

Digital Turbine (APPS) reported adjusted net income of $0.44 per share in fiscal Q2 compared with adjusted net income of $0.15 per share in the prior-year period. The consensus estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share. Digital Turbine was recently down over 6%.

