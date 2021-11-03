Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2021: ATVI,AKAM,PLTK,APPS

Technology stocks reversed earlier declines to head higher ahead of Wednesday's close, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) rising 0.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advancing 1.2%.

In company news, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) shares tumbled nearly 14% after the video games publisher reported Q3 earnings above estimates but projected full-year adjusted EPS of $3.70 on $8.66 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were looking for non-GAAP net income of $3.81 per share on $8.79 billion in revenue this year.

Digital Turbine (APPS) fell 18% after the mobile software developer projected revenue of $350 million to $355 million for its Q3 ending Dec.31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus estimate of $359.9 million.

Playtika Holding (PLTK) slumped more than 22% after the mobile games developer reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.20 per share, from $0.31 per share a year earlier and missing Street expectations for GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue grew 3.7% over year-ago levels to $635.9 million, also trailing the $662 million Street view.

Among gainers, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) climbed 5.5% after Morgan Stanley increased its share price target for the cloud services company by $11 to $130 and reiterated an equal-weight stock rating Wednesday, citing "incremental progress" based on Akamai's recently reported Q3 results.

