Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2021: AKAM,PLTK,APPS

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday slipping 0.1%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) climbed 6.9% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday increased its price target for the cloud services company by $11 to $130 a share and reiterated its equal-weight stock rating, citing Akamai's "incremental progress" in its recently completed Q3 results.

Playtika Holding (PLTK) slumped nearly 26% after the mobile games developer Wednesday reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.20 per share, down compared with its $0.31 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue grew 3.7% over year-ago levels to $635.9 million, also trailing the $662 million Street view.

Digital Turbine (APPS) fell 18% after the mobile software firm projected between $350 million to $355 million for its current Q3 ending Dec.31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $359.9 million.

