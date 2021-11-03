Technology
AKAM

Technology Sector Update for 11/03/2021: AKAM,PLTK,APPS

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were edging lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday slipping 0.1%, although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Akamai Technologies (AKAM) climbed 6.9% after Morgan Stanley Wednesday increased its price target for the cloud services company by $11 to $130 a share and reiterated its equal-weight stock rating, citing Akamai's "incremental progress" in its recently completed Q3 results.

Playtika Holding (PLTK) slumped nearly 26% after the mobile games developer Wednesday reported Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.20 per share, down compared with its $0.31 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for GAAP earnings of $0.25 per share. Revenue grew 3.7% over year-ago levels to $635.9 million, also trailing the $662 million Street view.

Digital Turbine (APPS) fell 18% after the mobile software firm projected between $350 million to $355 million for its current Q3 ending Dec.31, trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $359.9 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AKAM PLTK APPS

Latest Technology Videos

    The Robo Advisor vs. Human Element of Investing

    Investopedia Editor-in-Chief Caleb Silver discusses the Robo Advisor vs. Human element of investing. #NationalFinancialPlanning

    Oct 22, 2021

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular