Technology Sector Update for 11/02/2023: UBER, LYFT, PLTR, QCOM

Tech stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 1.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.2%.

In company news, Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) will pay a combined $328 million fine for allegedly "stealing earnings from drivers," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said. Uber shares rose 6.5%, and Lyft gained 8.7%.

Palantir (PLTR) jumped almost 21% after reporting higher Q3 results and increasing its 2023 revenue outlook.

Qualcomm (QCOM) was over 5% higher after it reported fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings of $2.02 per diluted share, down from $3.13 a year earlier, ahead of $1.91 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

