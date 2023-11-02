Technology Sector Update for 11/02/2023: POET, UBER, LYFT, PLTR, QCOM

Tech stocks rose late Thursday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 2.4%.

In corporate news, POET Technologies (POET) shares tumbled 38% after the company launched an underwritten public offering of shares and warrants to buy shares.

Palantir (PLTR) jumped 20% after Q3 results topped estimates by analysts and the company boosted its 2023 revenue outlook.

Qualcomm (QCOM) rose 5.9% after fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings topped estimates by analysts.

Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) will pay a combined $328 million fine to settle wage theft claims, New York State Attorney General Letitia James said. Uber shares rose 6.2%, and Lyft gained 8.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.