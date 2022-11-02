Technology Sector Update for 11/02/2022: AMD, ENTG, DT, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) rose 0.5% recently.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reported Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.67 per share, down from $0.73 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70. Shares of the company were up more than 5% recently.

Entegris (ENTG) was down by over 6% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per diluted share, down from $0.92 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.

Dynatrace (DT) reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.22 per diluted share, up from $0.18 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.18. Dynatrace was recently retreating by more than 6%.

