Technology Sector Update for 11/02/2022: ACIW, ENTG, SMCI

Technology stocks were declining as a group, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% during Wednesday trading although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was hanging on for a 0.1% gain this afternoon.

In company news, ACI Worldwide (ACIW) fell over 15% after reporting non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.11 per share, down from $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ by $0.11 per share. Q3 revenue for the software firm similarly missed analyst estimates and the company also trimmed both sides of its 2022 revenue forecast by $10 million "to account for FX fluctuations."

Entegris (ENTG) was down by nearly 15% after reporting Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.85 per share, down from $0.92 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) sped more than 14% higher after reporting better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results and raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. Excluding one-time items, it earned $3.42 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $0.58 during the year-ago quarter and breezing past the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $2.82 per share.

