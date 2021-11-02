Technology
Technology Sector Update for 11/02/2021: ZBRA, SABR, IPGP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.21% while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.05%.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was climbing past 3% after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $4.55, compared with $3.27 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.05.

Sabre (SABR) was up more than 2% after booking a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.50 per share, compared with a loss of $0.81 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.55 per share.

IPG Photonics (IPGP) reported Q3 earnings of $1.40 per share, up from $0.66 per share last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $1.29 per share. IPG Photonics was 2% lower.

