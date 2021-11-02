Technology Sector Update for 11/02/2021: ANET,NTCT,IBM,KD,SABR

Technology stocks were trading higher Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index both advancing 1% by early afternoon.

In company news, Arista Networks (ANET) shares climbed 20% after the cloud networking company reported Q3 results ahead of analyst estimates and guided Q4 revenue above Street views.

NetScout Systems (NTCT) gained more than 13% after S&P Dow Jones Indices said the cybersecurity company will move to the S&P SmallCap 600 index on Friday to make room for IBM (IBM) spinoff Kyndryl Holdings (KD) in the S&P MidCap 400. NetScout Tuesday also announced the launch of its Omnis Cyber Intelligence network security software.

Sabre (SABR) fell more than 15% after the travel reservations technology provider said Q3 revenue increased more than 58% from a year earlier to $441.1 million, below the $445.9 million analyst mean. The company also said it would not provide forward guidance because of ongoing uncertainty tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

