Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2023: SPLK, PAYC, AMD, EXTR

Tech stocks advanced late Wednesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 2.1%.

In corporate news, Splunk (SPLK) said it will cut 7% of its global workforce, mostly in the US, as it forecasts macro uncertainty to persist for "the foreseeable future." The stock fell 0.2%.

Paycom Software (PAYC) shares slumped 38%. The company said late Tuesday it expects 2023 revenue of $1.679 billion to $1.684 billion, compared with prior guidance of $1.715 billion to $1.717 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.72 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares gained 9.4% after the company's non-GAAP earnings and net revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) issued fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue forecasts that trailed estimates by analysts. The stock tumbled 14%.

