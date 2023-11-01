Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2023: PAYC, MTCH, GRMN, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) declining 0.2%.

Paycom Software (PAYC) was shedding more than 39% in value after saying late Tuesday it now expects 2023 revenue of $1.679 billion to $1.684 billion compared with its prior guidance range of $1.715 billion to $1.717 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expect $1.72 billion.

Match Group (MTCH) was down more than 8% after saying late Tuesday it expects Q4 revenue of $855 million to $865 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expect $893.8 million.

Garmin (GRMN) was rising past 3% after it reported Q3 pro forma non-GAAP earnings of $1.41 per diluted share, up from $1.24 a year earlier. Net sales for the quarter ended Sept. 30 were $1.28 billion, up from $1.14 billion a year earlier.

