PAYC

Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2023: PAYC, AMD, EXTR

November 01, 2023 — 01:49 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose Wednesday afternoon with both the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1%.

In corporate news, Paycom Software (PAYC) shares slumped 38%. The company said late Tuesday it expects 2023 revenue of $1.679 billion to $1.684 billion, compared with prior guidance of $1.715 billion to $1.717 billion. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $1.72 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares gained 8.5% after the company's non-GAAP earnings and net revenue topped estimates by analysts.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) issued fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue forecasts that trailed estimates by analysts. The stock slumped 17%.

