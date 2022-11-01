Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2022: VRNS, ZBRA, LSCC

Technology stocks were declining Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1.0% in recent trade.

In company news, Varonis Systems (VRNS) dropped nearly 35% after the software firm cut its 2022 earnings forecast, now expecting between $0.14 to $0.15 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with its prior forecast range looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.19 to $0.22 per share. It also lowered its 2022 revenue forecast.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) slid over 14% after the networking equipment company reported declines in its non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue from year-ago levels, trailing analyst expectations, and also guiding its adjusted Q4 profit below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it sees earnings for its current quarter in a range of $4.50 to $4.80 per share while analysts polled by Capital IQ, on average, are looking for non-GAAP Q4 net income of $5.15 per share.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) rose nearly 12% after the chipmaker late Monday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and guided revenue for the current quarter also topping the analyst mean. It sees Q4 revenue in a range of $170 million to $180 million compared with the Wall Street consensus looking for $169.5 million.

