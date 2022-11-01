Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2022: UBER, SONY, ZBRA, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

Uber Technologies (UBER) gained more than 13% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.61 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $1.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18.

Sony Group (SONY) was more than 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of 212.29 Japanese yen ($1.44) per diluted share, up from 170.26 yen per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 171.33 yen per share.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) fell by more than 8% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $4.12 per diluted share, down from $4.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.53.

