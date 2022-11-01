Technology
UBER

Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2022: UBER, SONY, ZBRA, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% recently.

Uber Technologies (UBER) gained more than 13% after it reported a Q3 net loss of $0.61 per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of $1.28 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18.

Sony Group (SONY) was more than 4% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 earnings of 212.29 Japanese yen ($1.44) per diluted share, up from 170.26 yen per share a year ago. Five analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of 171.33 yen per share.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) fell by more than 8% after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $4.12 per diluted share, down from $4.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $4.53.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBERSONYZBRAXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular