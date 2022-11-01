Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2022: NXPI,VRNS,ZBRA,LSCC

Technology stocks pared a portion of their earlier declines Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 1% ahead of Tuesday's closing bell.

In company news, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) gained 4.2% after the micro-controllers and processors manufacturer overnight beat year-ago comparisons and Wall Street expectations with its fiscal Q3 results. Net income rose to $2.79 per share during the three months ended Oct. 2 from $1.91 during the same quarter in 2021 while revenue rose about 21% year-over-year to $3.45 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting EPS of $2.75 and $3.43 billion, respectively.

Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) rose 8.7% after the chipmaker late Monday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations and guided revenue for the current quarter also topping the analyst mean. It sees Q4 revenue in a range of $170 million to $180 million, above the Wall Street consensus for $169.5 million.

Among decliners, Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) slid almost 16% after the networking-equipment company reported declines in its non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue from prior-year levels, trailing analyst expectations, and also guiding its adjusted Q4 profit below Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, it sees per-share earnings for its current quarter in a range of $4.50 to $4.80 while analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for non-GAAP Q4 net income of $5.15 per share.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) dropped nearly 36% after the software firm cut its 2022 earnings forecast, now expecting between $0.14 to $0.15 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with its prior forecast range looking for non-GAAP net income of $0.19 to $0.22 per share. It also lowered its 2022 revenue forecast.

