Technology Sector Update for 11/01/2021: CRWD,S,NXTP,DM,ON

Technology stocks trimmed a slim portion of their prior declines this afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.2% despite a gain Monday of more than 1.3% for the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

In company news, CrowdStrike (CRWD) shares sank 4.4% late in afternoon trading, following a BTIG Securities downgrade of the cybersecurity firm to neutral from buy.

NextPlay Technologies (NXTP) slumped 32% after the digital advertising firm priced a $30 million direct offering of nearly 19 million shares at $1.58 per share, nearly 20% below Friday's closing price. Investors also received warrants to buy up to 14.2 million more shares at $1.97 per share over the next five years.

Among advancers, Desktop Metal (DM) added over 24% after the 3-D metal printer firm Monday said it opened a new manufacturing facility near Boston, more than tripling the final assembly space for its flagship P-50 Production System printer, and is now procuring components and beginning assembly for shipments slated for the current quarter ending Dec. 31.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was more than 13% higher, setting a record high at $54.75 per share, after reporting Q3 financial results topping analyst estimates and projecting non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter exceeding Wall Street forecasts. The company said it expects Q4 earnings of $0.89 to $1.01 per share, excluding one-time items, on revenue of $1.74 billion to $1.84 billion, compared with average estimates of $0.75 per share in adjusted profit on $1.72 billion in revenue in a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

