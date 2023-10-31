News & Insights

Technology
PINS

Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2023: PINS, VRNS, ZBRA, XLK, XSD

October 31, 2023 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Tuesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was up 0.1% recently.

Pinterest (PINS) was gaining over 14% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.28, up from $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $0.20.

Varonis Systems (VRNS) was advancing by over 6% after it reported a Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.08 per diluted share, up from $0.05 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.03.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) was up more than 2% after it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.87 per diluted share, down from $4.15 a year earlier but still topping the $0.84 forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

