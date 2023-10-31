Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2023: NVDA, PRFT, SWI

Tech stocks rose Tuesday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.5%.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) may be forced to cancel billions of dollars in 2024 orders for its advanced artificial intelligence chips to China due to the new US export control rules, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. Nvidia shares were down 2.1%.

Perficient (PRFT) shares jumped 13%. The company reported Q3 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $0.92 per diluted share, down from $1.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.92. Revenue for the quarter was $223.2 million, down from $227.6 million a year earlier. Analysts expected $222 million.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday it filed charges against SolarWinds (SWI) and Chief Information Security Officer Timothy Brown for alleged fraud and internal control failures related to "cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities." SolarWinds was down 1.2%.

