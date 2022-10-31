Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2022: QNGY,ON,SILC

Technology
Technology stocks were declining on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index (SOXX) was sliding 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Quanergy Systems (QNGY) tumbled 68% after the vehicle sensors company Sunday priced a $16.7 million public offering of 9.8 million common shares at $1.70 each, or 48.5% under Friday's closing price. Investors also received two five-year warrants exercisable at $1.70 per share for each share they purchased through the weekend stock sale.

ON Semiconductor (ON) tumbled 6.9% despite reporting fiscal Q3 results beating analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30.

Silicom (SILC) added 9.6% after networking equipment company reported non-GAAP net income of $1.01 per share, nearly doubling its $0.52 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst's call expecting $0.70 per share. Revenue grew 19% year-over-year, rising to $39.2 million, also topping the $38.8 million analyst call.

