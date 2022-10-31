Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2022: GPN, QNGY, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.8%.

Global Payments (GPN) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.48 per diluted share, up from $2.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.48. Global Payments was recently slipping past 4%.

Quanergy Systems (QNGY) was retreating by more than 68% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 9.8 million units at $1.70 each for gross proceeds of about $16.7 million.

Apple's (AAPL) production of iPhones at a major plant in China could fall up to 30% in November amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person with knowledge of the matter. Apple was recently down over 1%.

