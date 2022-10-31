Technology
GPN

Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2022: GPN, QNGY, AAPL, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.8% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.8%.

Global Payments (GPN) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.48 per diluted share, up from $2.18 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.48. Global Payments was recently slipping past 4%.

Quanergy Systems (QNGY) was retreating by more than 68% after it priced an underwritten public offering of 9.8 million units at $1.70 each for gross proceeds of about $16.7 million.

Apple's (AAPL) production of iPhones at a major plant in China could fall up to 30% in November amid COVID-19 restrictions in the country, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed person with knowledge of the matter. Apple was recently down over 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GPNQNGYAAPLXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular