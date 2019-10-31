Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2019: TWTR,DT,CRUS,WDC

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT -0.88%

AAPL +2.14%

IBM -1.39%

CSCO -0.42%

GOOG -0.44%

Technology stocks were ending moderately lower in late Thursday trade, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 slipping nearly 0.3% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling almost 0.9%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Twitter (TWTR) was fractionally lower after the micro-blogging platform late Wednesday said it would no longer accept political advertising starting on Nov. 22. In a series of tweets, CEO Jack Dorsey explained the decision, asserting that "we need more forward-looking political ad regulation" and later adding it was not enough for internet companies to say they were working to keep users from "gaming our systems to spread misleading info." The company expects to formally issue its rules for candidate and issue-oriented ads on Nov. 15.

In other sector news:

(+) Cirrus Logic (CRUS) climbed 15% on Thursday after the fabless chipmaker reported an increase in adjusted Q3 net income to $1.55 per share compared with $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, easily beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.61 per share. Revenue grew 6.2% year-over-year to rose to $388.9 million, also topping the $320.4 million analyst mean.

(+) Dynatrace (DT) was up 2% in afternoon trade after the cloud software firm late Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.06 per share for its fiscal Q2 ended Sept. 30, doubling its $0.03 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share. Revenue increased 27% over the year-ago period to $129.5 million, also topping the $123.6 million analyst mean.

(-) Western Digital (WDC) dropped over 16% after the data storage company late Wednesday warned its fiscal Q2 earnings will likely trail Wall Street expectations. Excluding one-time items, Western Digital is projecting non-GAAP profit for the current quarter in a range of $0.45 to $0.65 per share, lagging the Capital IQ consensus looking for adjusted Q2 net income of $0.75 per share.

