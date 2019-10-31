Technology Sector Update for 10/31/2019: OLED, FB, AAPL, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.17%

AAPL: +1.62%

IBM: -0.237%

CSCO: -0.21%

GOOG: -0.10%

Most technology heavyweights were lower pre-market Thursday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Universal Display (OLED), which was advancing around 13% after it booked a net income of $0.78 per share in Q3, easily beating analysts' estimate of $0.54 per share in a Capital IQ poll, and up from $0.48 per share a year earlier. Revenue jumped to $97.52 million from $77.55 million a year ago, also outpacing the $85.88 million estimate.

(+) Facebook (FB) was up more than 4% amid Q3 results that topped Wall Street expectations. EPS increased to $2.12 for the September quarter, from $1.76 a year ago. That surpassed the $1.91 average estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Apple (AAPL) was gaining over 1% in value after saying its fiscal Q4 net income was $13.67 billion, or $3.03 per diluted share, compared with $14.13 billion, or $2.91 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year, and higher than consensus estimates of $2.84 per share.

