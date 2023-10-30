Technology Sector Update for 10/30/2023: WDC, COMM, ON

Tech stocks were mixed Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index down 1.6%.

In company news, Western Digital (WDC) announced plans to split into two public companies by separating its hard drive and flash businesses, while its fiscal Q1 revenue fell less than the market had expected. The shares jumped 7%.

CommScope (COMM) reported preliminary Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per share. That compares with the consensus estimate of $0.31 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ. Its shares slumped 39%.

ON Semiconductor (ON) shares tumbled 20% after the company provided a downbeat outlook for Q4, despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 results.

