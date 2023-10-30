News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 10/30/2023: ON, LITE, CHKP, XLK, XSD

October 30, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Monday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.2% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) advancing 0.6%.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was shedding more than 6% in value after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $1.39 per diluted share, down from $1.45 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was $2.18 billion, compared with $2.19 billion a year earlier.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) was up nearly 7% after saying it agreed to acquire Cloud Light Technology in a deal valued at about $750 million, subject to certain adjustments.

Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) reported Q3 adjusted earnings of $2.07 per diluted share, up from $1.77 a year earlier. The company's stock was down more than 1% in recent Monday premarket activity.

