Technology Sector Update for 10/30/2019: TENB,BDC,IPHI,GRMN

Technology stocks were advancing Wednesday afternoon, reversing their mid-day slide. At last look, the shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 were almost 0.6% higher in late trade although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index remains 0.1% lower.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) Tenable Holdings (TENB) was more than 17% higher in late Wednesday trading after the cybersecurity firm reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results, including a $0.07 per share net loss during the three months ended Sept. 30, halving its year-ago loss and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share. Revenue rose 32.4% over the same quarter last year, climbing to $91.9 million and also exceeding the $88.8 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Inphi (IPHI) raced nearly 18% higher on Wednesday after the analog and mixed-signal chipmaker late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.30 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue increased 20.7% year-over-year to $94.2 million, also topping the $90.1 million Street view.

(+) Garmin (GRMN) climbed 8.5% after reporting improved Q3 financial results also exceeding Wall Street forecasts and raised its FY19 outlook above analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, the navigation equipment company earned $1.27 per share during the three months ended Sept. 28 on $934.4 million in revenue, exceeding the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a $0.97 per share non-GAAP profit on $934.4 million in revenue.

(-) Belden (BDC) dropped 9% after Wednesday reporting sub-par Q3 financial results and issued a Q4 outlook trailing analysts projections.

