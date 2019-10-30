Technology Sector Update for 10/30/2019: TENB, IPHI, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +0.15%

AAPL: +0.91%

IBM: +0.28%

CSCO: +0.28%

GOOG: -0.17%

Leading technology stocks were mostly higher pre-market Wednesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) Tenable Holdings (TENB), which was gaining more than 19% after it reported Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share, narrower than the net loss of $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter and the consensus loss estimate of $0.11 per share, as compiled by Capital IQ.

(+) Inphi (IPHI) was more than 10% higher as it booked Q3 earnings of $0.45 per share on an adjusted basis compared with $0.30 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share.

(+) Garmin (GRMN) was advancing by almost 7% after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $1.00 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.97 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

