Technology Sector Update for 10/30/2019: TENB, IPHI, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG
Top Technology Stocks:
MSFT: +0.15%
AAPL: +0.91%
IBM: +0.28%
CSCO: +0.28%
GOOG: -0.17%
Leading technology stocks were mostly higher pre-market Wednesday.
Stocks moving on news include:
(+) Tenable Holdings (TENB), which was gaining more than 19% after it reported Q3 net loss of $0.07 per share, narrower than the net loss of $0.14 per share in the prior-year quarter and the consensus loss estimate of $0.11 per share, as compiled by Capital IQ.
(+) Inphi (IPHI) was more than 10% higher as it booked Q3 earnings of $0.45 per share on an adjusted basis compared with $0.30 per share in the prior-year period. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.37 per share.
(+) Garmin (GRMN) was advancing by almost 7% after it posted fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share, up from $1.00 in the comparable period a year ago and topping the estimate of $0.97 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.
