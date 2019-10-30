Technology Sector Update for 10/30/2019: BDC,IPHI,GRMN

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +0.61%

AAPL -0.41%

IBM +0.59%

CSCO +0.30%

GOOG -0.36%

Technology stocks were little changed this afternoon, with shares of tech companies in the S&P 500 falling less than 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping more than 0.3%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Belden (BDC) dropped nearly 10% after Wednesday reporting sub-par Q3 financial results and issuing a Q4 outlook trailing analysts projections.

In other sector news:

(+) Inphi (IPHI) jumped more than 15% on Wednesday after the analog and mixed-signal chipmaker late Tuesday reported non-GAAP Q3 net income of $0.45 per share, improving on a $0.30 per share profit during the year-ago period and beating the Capital IQ consensus for $0.37. Revenue increased 20.7% year-over-year to $94.2 million, also topping the $90.1 million Street view.

(+) Garmin (GRMN) climbed 6.5% after the firm beat Q3 Wall Street forecasts and raised its FY19 outlook above analyst projections. Excluding one-time items, the navigation equipment company earned $1.27 per share during the three months ended Sept. 28 on $934.4 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.