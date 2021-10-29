Technology Sector Update for 10/29/2021: TEAM,ATEN,MSFT,AAPL,ALFI

Technology stocks continue to edge higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Friday rising 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, Atlassian (TEAM) rose 9.4% after the workflow software company overnight reported non-IFRS net income of $0.46 per share on $614 million in revenue for its fiscal Q1 ended Sept. 30, topping analyst estimates looking for a $0.40 per share adjusted profit on $585.6 million in revenue.

A10 Networks (ATEN) was 29.5% higher, earlier Friday climbing 36% to a best-ever $18.82 a share, after reporting Q3 earnings and revenue topping analyst estimates and saying its Q4 profit growth will likely top management guidance looking for a 10% year-over-year rise in revenue this quarter. The company also declared its first-ever dividend, with plans to pay $0.05 per share to investors on Dec. 15 as well as buying back up to $100 million of its stock over the next 12 months.

Microsoft (MSFT) rose 2.2% on Friday, becoming the world's most valuable public company as its market cap surpassed Apple's (AAPL) after the iPhone and iPad producer overnight disappointed investors when its fiscal Q4 revenue fell short of analyst expectations. The combined value of Microsoft shares climbed to $2.488 trillion, adding to a 5.3% gain the prior two sessions that followed the company earlier this week reporting better-than-expected results during the September quarter, while Apple was down 1.9% this afternoon, dragging its market cap to around $2.474 trillion.

To the downside, Alfi (ALF) slumped over 22% after the machine learning software company Friday named Peter Bordes as its interim CEO, with the former chief executive at digital advertiser Kubient (KBNT) late last week taking over for Alfi co-founder Paul Pereira, who also stepped aside as board chairman and went on paid administrative leave amid an internal investigation into unspecified corporate transactions and other matters. Co-founder and chief technology officer Charles Pereina and chief financial officer Dennis McIntosh also were placed on administrative leave as part of the same probe, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday night.

