Technology Sector Update for 10/29/2021: AAPL, WDC, ZEN

Technology stocks were in the red in the lead up to Friday's starting bell. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) dropped 0.9%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.6% lower recently.

Apple (AAPL) shares fell 3.4% after the iPhone maker late Thursday reported higher fiscal Q4 profit but sales missed expectations.

In other company news, Western Digital (WDC) fell 12% in premarket trading after the data storage company guided fiscal Q2 results below Street views. Wedbush, Wells Fargo and Barclays trimmed their price targets in reaction to the earnings report.

ZenDesk (ZEN) slumped nearly 20% on news that the software-as-a-service company announced its acquisition of SurveyMonkey owner Momentive (MNTV) while reporting flat earnings for its most recent quarter.

