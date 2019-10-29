Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/29/2019: NXPI,AMKR,VRNS,IPGP

Technology stocks continued to drift lower Tuesday afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 falling over 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping more than 0.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(+) NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) was 6% higher shortly before Tuesday's closing bell after the Dutch chipmaker posted better-than-expected Q3 financial results, earning $0.38 per share during the three months ended Sept. 29, down from a $5.60 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still comfortably beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.26 per share. Revenue fell 7% year-over-year to $2.27 billion, also exceeding the $2.24 billion analyst mean.

In other sector news:

(+) Amkor Technology (AMKR) climbed 35.4% to a 15-year high of $15 a share after the semiconductor packaging and testing company reported Q3 net income of $0.23 per share on $1.08 billion in revenue, beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share profit on $1.03 billion in sales. It sees Q4 revenue rising to $1.1 billion, above the $1.07 billion Street view.

(+) Varonis Systems (VRNS) rose nearly 14% on Tuesday after the data security and analytics company reported better-than-expected Q3 financial results and raised its Q4 outlook. Excluding one-time items, its net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 was $0.16 per share, reversing a $0.06 per share profit during the year-ago period but still beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.34 per share net loss. Total revenue fell to $65.6 million from $67.1 million during the same quarter last year but beat the $61.6 million analyst mean.

(-) IPG Photonics (IPGP) dropped over 12% after the fiber lasers manufacturer earned $1.07 per share during its Q3 ended Sept. 30, down from a $1.84 per share profit during the year-ago quarter and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.14 per share. Revenue declined 7.6% year-over-year to $329.1 million and missed the $336.9 million analyst mean.

