Technology Sector Update for 10/29/2019: GRUB, SHOP, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: -0.20%

AAPL: -0.05%

IBM: -0.32%

CSCO: -0.17%

GOOG: -0.78%

Top technology stocks were declining pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(-) GrubHub (GRUB), which was sinking more than 33% after it provided downbeat revenue guidance for its current quarter while reporting Q3 results that missed Wall Street expectations. The company said it anticipates Q4 revenue to be in the range of $315 million to $335 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected revenue of $384.8 million.

(-) Shopify (SHOP) was down more than 6% after it reported a Q3 adjusted loss of $0.29 per share, missing earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year and well behind consensus compiled by Capital IQ for adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share.

(+) NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was almost 5% higher after it posted net income of $0.38 per share in Q3, easily outpacing analysts' estimates of $0.26 in a Capital IQ survey, and down from $5.60 per share a year earlier. Revenue fell to $2.27 billion from $2.45 billion a year ago, but ahead of the $2.24 billion estimate.

