Technology
INTC

Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: INTC, PINS, ONTO, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were leaning lower in premarket trading Friday.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.67% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) was climbing past 5% even after it reported Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.59, down from $1.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

Pinterest (PINS) reported a Q3 loss of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11. Pinterest was up more than 10% recently.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per diluted share, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.31. Onto Innovation was recently down over 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INTCPINSONTOXLKSOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular