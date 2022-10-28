Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: INTC, PINS, ONTO, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were leaning lower in premarket trading Friday.

The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.21% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.67% lower recently.

Intel (INTC) was climbing past 5% even after it reported Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.59, down from $1.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.33.

Pinterest (PINS) reported a Q3 loss of $0.10 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $0.14 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.11. Pinterest was up more than 10% recently.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.35 per diluted share, up from $0.98 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.31. Onto Innovation was recently down over 2%.

