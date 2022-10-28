Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2022: DAIO, APPF, AAPL

Technology stocks were surging during Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 4.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) added nearly 24% after late Thursday reporting Q3 net income of $0.10 per share, improving on a break-even quarter during the same quarter last year, while revenue for the data management and security equipment company grew 7% year-over-year to $7.2 million during the three months ended Sept. 30.

AppFolio (APPF) gained 13% after the cloud services company reported a surprise Q3 profit along with revenue for the September quarter also exceeding Wall Street expectations. The company also raised its FY22 revenue forecast to a new range of $462 million to $466 million compared with its prior guidance looking for $455 million to $461 million.

Apple (AAPL) was posting a 8.2% advance - underpinning large Friday gains for the Dow Industrials and S&P 500 - after reporting improved net income for its fiscal Q4 earnings, topping analyst expectations, while sales for the iPhone and iPad manufacturer increased 8% over year-ago levels to $90.15 billion and also exceeded the Capital IQ consensus expecting $88.77 billion. Sales for its flagship smartphone rose 10% year-over-year to $42.6 billion "despite significant foreign exchange headwinds," according to Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri.

