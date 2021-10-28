Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2021: MIME, DQ, OSTK, NOK, TWLO

Technology stocks were rising in premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.4%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 1% higher.

In company news, Mimecast (MIME) climbed 7% after The Wall Street Journal reported the software developer is exploring strategic options, including a sale of the company or a large investment.

Overstock.com (OSTK) also gained 6.5% despite a year-on-year drop in quarterly revenue.

Daqo Energy (DQ) rose 4% as profit and revenue increased from the previous year.

Nokia (NOK) was nearly 4% higher after the Finnish telecommunication equipment company reported higher Q3 results and maintained its full-year sales outlook.

Twilio (TWLO) shares fell more than 15% despite posting a surprise profit in its most recent quarter.

