Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2021: FB,MVRS,WOLF,MXL,UCTT

Technology stocks were advancing, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Thursday rising 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was ahead 2.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Facebook (FB) added 1.4% after the social media company Thursday rebranded as Meta, reflecting its long-term plans to create an immersive augmented reality platform it is calling the Metaverse. "The Metaverse is the next frontier," Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said near the end of his keynote remarks at the company's Connect conferece, according to reports. The company also will begin trading under the new MVRS ticker symbol on Dec. 1.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) climbed over 33% after the semiconductor components company reported a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.21 per diluted share, improving on a $0.24 per share loss during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share. Revenue grew 35.6% over year-ago levels to $156.6 million, also exceeding the $149.6 million analyst mean for the three months ended Sept. 26.

MaxLinear (MXL) rose almost 18% after the systems-on-chip manufacturer reported non-GAAP Q3 earnings of $0.75 per share, more than doubling its $0.32 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago quarter and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue rose 46.7% over the year-ago period to $229.8 million, also topping the $224.8 million Street view.

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) gained nearly 19% after reporting improved Q3 results, with the chipmaking equipment firm earning $1.07 per share, excluding one-time items, up from $0.73 per share during the same quarter in 2020 and exceeding the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $1.01 per share profit. Revenue rose 52.4% year-over-year to $553.7 million, also beating the $541.5 million analyst mean.

