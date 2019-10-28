Technology
FIT

Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2019: FIT, GOOG, GOOGL, AVX, SPOT, ON

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Tech Stocks

MSFT +2.39%

AAPL +0.93%

IBM +0.38%

CSCO +0.82%

GOOG +2.50%

Technology stocks were finishing near their session highs this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing over 1.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising more than 1.7%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) Fitbit (FIT) raced over 30% higher following reports tech conglomerate Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) Monday was preparing a buyout offer for the wearable device-maker. Reuters said the price for a prospective deal has not yet been determined, with sources also telling the news service there is no certainty the talks will lead to an acceptable bid.

In other sector news:

(+) Spotify Technology (SPOT) rose almost 16% after the Swedish music streaming platform reported a surprise Q3 profit, earning EUR0.36 per share, up from EUR0.23 euro per share during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consensus expecting a EUR0.29 per share net loss. Net sales jumped 27.4% to EUR1.73 billion euros during the three months ended Sept. 30 over year-ago levels, also exceeding the EUR1.72 billion Street view.

(+) ON Semiconductor (ON) was posting a 10% advance late Monday after the chipmaker reported a 10% drop in revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $1.38 billion, but still matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30.

(-) AVX Corp (AVX) today dropped 4.5% after the electronic components manufacturer reported fiscal Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, more than halving its $0.43 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30 by $0.04 per share. Net sales declined 17.3% from the same quarter last year to $377.3 million, trailing the $384.9 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FIT GOOG GOOGL AVX SPOT

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular