Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2019: CRCM, SPOT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG

Top Technology Stocks:

MSFT: +2.60%

AAPL: +0.49%

IBM: +0.36%

CSCO: +0.43%

GOOG: +0.92%

Technology heavyweights were advancing pre-bell Monday.

Early movers include:

(+) Care.com (CRCM), which was up more than 9% amid a Bloomberg News report that the company is conducting a review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

(+) Spotify Technology (SPOT) was gaining more than 8% after it booked Q3 earnings of EUR0.36 ($0.40) per share compared with EUR0.23 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ were expecting a net loss of EUR0.29 per share.

(+) Microsoft (MSFT) was more than 2% higher after it was awarded a Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud contract by the US Department of Defense, with a ceiling value of $10 billion over a period of 10 years, if all options are exercised.

