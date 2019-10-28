Technology Sector Update for 10/28/2019: AVX,SPOT,ON

Top Tech Stocks

Technology stocks were sharply higher this afternoon, with the shares of tech stocks in the S&P 500 climbing just over 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising nearly 1.6%.

Among technology stocks moving on news:

(-) AVX Corp (AVX) today dropped over 8% after the electronic components manufacturer reported fiscal Q2 net income of $0.20 per share, more than halving its $0.43 per share profit during the year-ago period and missing the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30 by $0.04 per share. Net sales declined 17.3% from the same quarter last year to $377.3 million, trailing the $384.9 million Street view.

In other sector news:

(+) Spotify Technology (SPOT) rose 14% after the Swedish music streaming platform reported a surprise Q3 profit, earning EUR0.36 per share, up from EUR0.23 euro per share during the same quarter last year and blowing past the Capital IQ consenus expecting an EUR0.29 per share net loss. Net sales jumped 27.4% to EUR1.73 billion euros during the three months ended Sept. 30 over year-ago levels, also exceeding the EUR1.72 billion Street view.

(+) ON Semiconductor (ON) was posting an 8% advance on Monday after the chipmaker reported a 10% drop in revenue compared with the year-ago period, falling to $1.38 billion, but still matching the Capital IQ consensus for the three months ended Sept. 30.

