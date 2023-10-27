News & Insights

Technology
MASI

Technology Sector Update for 10/27/2023: MASI, AAPL, INTC, SWI, AGRI

October 27, 2023 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were gaining late Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index adding 1%.

In company news, Masimo (MASI) shares rose 2.1% after the US International Trade Commission issued a limited exclusion order on Thursday that may potentially ban Apple (AAPL) from importing Apple Watches with light-based pulse oximetry functionality. Apple rose 0.5%.

Intel (INTC) shares jumped over 9% following better-than-expected Q3 results and upbeat guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) shares soared 10% after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

SolarWinds (SWI) is evaluating options including a potential sale and is working with financial advisors on a sale process that could begin early next year, Bloomberg reported late Thursday. Its shares rose 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MASI
AAPL
INTC
SWI
AGRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.