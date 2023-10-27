Technology Sector Update for 10/27/2023: INTC, SWI, AGRI

Tech stocks were advancing Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index adding 1%.

In company news, Intel (INTC) shares jumped over 9% following better-than-expected Q3 results and upbeat guidance.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRI) shares soared almost 10% after the company regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.

SolarWinds (SWI) is evaluating options including a potential sale and is working with financial advisors on a sale process that could begin early next year, Bloomberg reported late Thursday. Its shares rose 5.6%.

