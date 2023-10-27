Technology Sector Update for 10/27/2023: ENPH, INTC, JNPR, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was 2.1% higher and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.8%.

Enphase Energy (ENPH) was shedding over 15% in value after saying it expects Q4 revenue of $300 million to $350 million. Analysts polled by Capital IQ are looking for $571.8 million.

Intel (INTC) was over 7% higher after it reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.41 per diluted share, up from $0.37 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.22.

Juniper Networks (JNPR) was climbing past 6% after it reported preliminary Q3 non-GAAP net income of $0.60 per diluted share, up from $0.58 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.55.

