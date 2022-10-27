Technology Sector Update for 10/27/2022: META, WOLF, PI

Technology stocks were paring a portion of their prior Thursday declines in recent trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) plunged almost 23% after the social media company overnight reported Q3 net income trailing year-ago levels, falling to $1.64 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 from $3.22 per share during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.86 per share profit. Revenue also declined to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion last year but topped analyst estimates looking for $27.4 billion in Q3 revenue.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) dropped over 20% after the chipmaker late Wednesday projected a net loss of $0.16 to $0.08 per share for its current fiscal Q2 ending in late December but trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a break-even quarter.

Impinj (PI) rose nearly 27% after the cloud connectivity company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also sees Q4 net income in a range of $0.32 to $0.37 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share.

