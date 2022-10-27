Technology
Technology Sector Update for 10/27/2022: META, NOW, STM, XLK, SOXX

MT Newswires
Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up by 0.53% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was 0.47% higher recently.

Meta Platforms (META) fell by more than 23% after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.64 per diluted share, down from $3.22 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.86.

ServiceNow (NOW) gained more than 15% higher after it reported Q3 adjusted net income of $1.96 per diluted share, up from $1.55 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast $1.85.

STMicroelectronics (STM) reported Q3 earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, up from $0.51 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.05. STMicroelectronics was down more than 6% recently.

