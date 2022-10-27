Technology Sector Update for 10/27/2022: CORZ,META,WOLF,PI

Technology stocks resumed their Thursday retreat, with sector sentiment remaining cautious ahead of Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN), and Intel (INTC) all reporting their latest quarterly results after Thursday's closing bell. At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was falling 1.0% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Core Scientific (CORZ) was almost 80% lower late in Thursday trading, staying within close range of its record low of $0.20 per share, after the blockchain infrastructure company said it could deplete its remaining cash resources before the end of the year and warned there was "substantial doubt" it can continue as a going concern.

Meta Platforms (META) plunged more than 24% after the social media company overnight reported Q3 net income trailing year-ago levels, falling to $1.64 per share during the three months ended Sept. 30 from $3.22 per share during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $1.86 per share profit. Revenue also declined to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion last year but topped analyst estimates looking for $27.4 billion in Q3 revenue.

Wolfspeed (WOLF) dropped over 17% after the chipmaker late Wednesday projected a net loss of $0.16 to $0.08 per share for its current fiscal Q2 ending in late December but trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting a break-even quarter.

To the upside, Impinj (PI) rose nearly 29% after the cloud connectivity company reported non-GAAP Q3 net income and revenue exceeding analyst estimates for the three months ended Sept. 30. It also sees Q4 net income in a range of $0.32 to $0.37 per share, excluding one-time items, compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an adjusted profit of $0.27 per share.

