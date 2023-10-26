Technology Sector Update for 10/26/2023: STM, PI, FLEX, XLK, XSD

News & Insights

Technology stocks were trading mixed premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.04% higher and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was down 0.7% recently.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was climbing 4% after it reported Q3 earnings of $1.16 per diluted share, unchanged from a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.08.

Impinj (PI) was rallying by more than 21% after saying it broke even in Q3 on the basis of its non-GAAP diluted earnings, compared with earnings of $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.09 normalized.

Flex (FLEX) was over 7% higher after it reported fiscal Q2 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.68, up from $0.63 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.58.

